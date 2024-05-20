Android 15 Beta 2.1 Update Drops to Fix Private Space Bug

We are a week removed from the release of Android 15 Beta 2 and Google is ready to push a bug fixer update to it. Today, Google dropped Android 15 Beta 2.1 onto our Pixel devices to take care of a specific issue related to the new Private Space feature.

Android 15 Beta 2.1 Build Info: The new build to be on the lookout for is AP31.240426.023 and it is available to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. Google has already posted factory image and OTA files if you feel like flashing those right away. You could also wait for it to arrive over-the-air to your phone, which could happen at any moment.

Release date: May 20, 2024

Build: AP31.240426.023

Emulator support x86: (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2024

Google Play services: 24.15.18

Download links: Factory Image | OTA

Android 15 Beta 2.1 bug fix: Google only called out a single bug fix in its changelog, one that they told us last week they would soon address. The bug had to do with creating a private space on a Pixel device and then seeing app icons from home screens disappear. Google noted at the time of Beta 2’s release that a fix would arrive “in the coming days” and here we are.

This minor update to Android 15 Beta 2 fixes the issue where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one Home screen had been added).

All other bugs mentioned in the Beta 2 release remain for now. This is all that Google fixed.

Again, be on the lookout for the over-the-air update if you are in the Android Beta Program (sign-up).

// Google