Google I/O kicks off tomorrow at 10am Pacific. At that point, anything could happen, though, we’re somewhat confident in the sort of news Google will announce. There’ll be the usual developer-focused stuff with regards to Android, plus we’re sure there’ll be at least 30 minutes dedicated to AI in the keynote.

But what news are you hoping to see out of Google I/O this year? We could easily see Google tease the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup and even the Pixel Fold 2. Maybe we’ll get some fresh Wear OS announcements? The possibilities are endless.

Based on Google’s existing schedule for the developer conference, there’s a solid list of things we’re already expecting to see. There should be Wear OS 5 news, Google TV news, and more. Inside those sections is plenty of room for surprises. Pixel Watch Pro? Pixel TV? While that’s unlikely, it’s fun to pretend.

Shoot your thoughts below and get ready for the madness.

What are you hoping to see at Google I/O 2024? Pixel Fold 2 Teases

Pixel 9 Lineup Teases

Android 15 Surprises

Android Auto News

Google TV News

Wear OS News

Something Else View Results