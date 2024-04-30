Google can’t find time to add RCS support to Google Voice, but you know what they can find time for? Adding poop sounds to your phone calls. Rolling out today to the Google Phone app, you can take the misery of a phone call up 7 notches with new Audio Emoji.

AUDIO EMOJI, WHAT?: This may all be the most confusing start to a write-up ever, so try to stick with me. Google has added an audio emoji feature to the Google Phone app that plays sounds to the person you are having a call with, while also showing you an animation of the emoji as it happens. I’m not kidding – it plays pooping, fart noises to the person on the other end if you tap the poop emoji.

The new Audio Emoji are an unannounced feature as far as I know. However, they are very much live in the beta version of the Google Phone app on my Pixel 8 Pro through build 128.0.628175044.

To access it, you’ll head first into the Google Phone app, tap the 3-dot menu up top, dive into Settings, and then look for Audio Emoji to make sure it is enabled. Once turned on, just call someone and you should see a shortcut appear for Audio Emoji on the call screen. You can tap it when on the call to pick an emoji that will then play sounds to people.

For now, Google seems to have limited to clapping hands, laughing-crying face, confetti popper, sad-face, poop, and drum. They could always add more, I guess.

Poop noise it up, friends.

Google Play Link: Phone by Google