You have four more days to snag a Pixel 8 Pro at its discounted price of $799, a whopping $200 off the usual price. Considering that this device is the one we personally recommend to both family and friends whenever asked about Android phones, it’s only natural that we recommend it to all of you when it’s discounted.

For those who might have a trade-in to go along with the device, you can save even more clams, with Best Buy and Google currently offering somewhat reasonable values. We’re not seeing any promotional trade-in deals, but the instant $200 savings can make up for that.

Why Pixel 8 Pro: Pixel 8 Pro is a top choice for Android lovers. It has arguably the best cameras on a phone, as well as software that’s only been getting better. And if you’re a tinkerer of sorts, you can have instant access to the Android 15 beta that’s currently taking place, which is never a bad thing.

Follow the links below.