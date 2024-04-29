We are two weeks away from Google I/O, but unfortunately, Google may not have too many surprises in store at the rate things are getting leaked. Last week, it was renders and the features list for the Pixel 8a smartphone, but shortly after that, the official promo video for the device also hit the web.

In the video, we learn about the highlighted features of the Pixel 8a, such as the AI-powered features such as Live Translate and camera features like Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser. We also get a great idea of its size, as it’s seen in many hands while getting used.

You can view the video below, but there’s no telling how long it will be available to view. Google already removed the original, but thanks to a 3rd-party individual, the video has been reuploaded for your viewing pleasure.

Two weeks to go!

// mysmartprice