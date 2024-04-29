Telegram recently announced that it has hit 900 million monthly users, an absurd number that the DL staff is happy to be a part of. Are you following the official DL channel yet? That’s enough about us, though.

Along with that milestone, Telegram detailed a bunch of new features that they have implemented over the past month. There’s a new My Profile option that allows you to view your profile from a 3rd person’s perspective, Recommended Channels for finding new groups you might love, as well as the ability to display your birthday on your profile. Users can quickly gift you Telegram Premium if they would like, which is a nice touch.

My Profile in Action

If you are a channel owner, you can now pin that channel to your profile for folks to easily access. One feature which you may want to not forget you turn on is the ability to share your precise location indefinitely. As Telegram explains, “Now you can add more time to an existing shared location. And if you want friends and family to keep track of your movements for extended periods, there is a new option to share your location with them indefinitely, until you turn it off.”

For the complete list of what’s new, follow the link below to read Telegram’s blog. And seriously, come join us on Telegram. It’s loosey-goosey over there.

