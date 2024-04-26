We’re only a few more weeks away from Google I/O and the assumed day that Google will make the Pixel 8a and all of its details official. Given that’s the case, it’s no surprise that marketing materials, such as renders of the device and product feature descriptions are headed out to online retailers. These materials then get spotted by eagle-eyed people and subsequently shared with the world.

This time around, we have fresh renders to look at, confirming we can expect four colors available at launch — Mint, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay. They look good, don’t they?

Features and specs: In addition to the renders, product features have been spotted too, so now we essentially know everything about the phone except for its official price. The Pixel 8a materials highlight the device’s Tensor G3 chipset, fast charging and all-day battery life, AI tricks via Google Assistant (Circle to Search, Call Assist, etc.), camera features like Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Night Sight, IP67 protection, and 7 years of Android updates.

For pricing, it’s expected that Google will sell the Pixel 8a around $500. For the upgrades the phone is getting, that price is great, but some Android fans would argue that price is getting away from what the Pixel A series should stand for. That would be low to mid-range and be dirt cheap, according to them. Even at $500, this phone could always be free a option if signing up for a 2-3 year contract at a carrier, so for a lot of people, they won’t have to worry about the outright price of the phone.

Google I/O is shaping up to be awesome.

// @evleaks | Android Headlines