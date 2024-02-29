It’s very fitting that the same week we get early renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, a report has made its way online detailing that Samsung’s next Unpacked event will be held this July. The hype is real.

According to SamMobile, the Unpacked event where we expect Samsung to not only detail its latest foldables (and a Fold Ultra?), but also give us availability and pricing for the Galaxy Ring wearable, is expected to take place in early July. Their bet seems to be on July 10, which is the second Wednesday of the month. The date does align with Samsung’s usual announcement schedule, so we’ve gone ahead and penciled it in, at least until Samsung provides us with official details.

The belief is that the overarching theme will be wellness and fitness tracking, given Samsung’s longstanding sponsorship of the Olympics, as well as the fact that the Olympics kick off in late July. It’s as if the stars were aligning for this one, which should excite Samsung fans substantially. We also hope to see Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch lineup in July, but there hasn’t been any details on that yet.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

// SamMobile