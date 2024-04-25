Google continues its push to bring all of its services’ Reminders feature under one roof over at Google Tasks. This week, it’s Google Keep users that need to be made aware of what’s taking place.

As announced, over the next year, Google Keep will have its Reminders automatically saved over to Tasks. This move allows Tasks users to see and edit all of their various reminders from things like Keep, Calendar, Gmail, and Assistant. This is Google’s way of trying to help users, just to be clear.

Again, Google says this change will begin taking place over the next year and your Google Keep app should notify you when the change takes place.

// Google