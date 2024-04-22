Google pushed out a minor update to the first Android 15 Beta today to fix a few big bugs. The new update arrives as Android 15 Beta 1.1 and will land on your devices shortly over-the-air.

The main focus of the update appears to be on NFC, since that was super busted in the first beta build. The first bug fix listed says it “fixed various issues with NFC” and then names 7 specific issues that Google was tracking related to it. After that, Google says it fixed a Developer Options crash, another that prevented some people from updating to Beta 1, and another that dealt with printing.

Android 15 Beta 1.1 Build Info

The new build to be on the lookout for is AP31.240322.023 and it is available to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Again, the Pixel 5a will be cutoff by the time Android 15 launches, hence the reason for its omission.

Release date: April 22, 2024

Build: AP31.240322.023

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: April 2024

Google Play services: 24.13.13

Android 15 Beta 1.1 Bug Fixes

Fixed various issues with NFC that interfered with wallet apps and other NFC-dependent system operations. (Issue #333929007, Issue #333957918, Issue #334578498, Issue #334270672, Issue #334171753, Issue #336064427, Issue #333935278)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Developer Options settings screen to crash. (Issue #333941833)

Fixed an issue that prevented some devices from updating properly to Beta 1. (Issue #333932298, Issue #333981062)

Fixed a text clipping issue when trying to print. (Issue #334925832, Issue #334430062)

This update is live now in factory image and OTA file form. Feel free to check for the over-the-air update if you are in the Android Beta Program by diving into Settings>System>System update.

// Google