Nothing Phone (2) Gets Big 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration

The Nothing Phone (2) is getting a large update starting this week as Nothing OS 2.5.5. The update’s headline feature is a new ChatGPT integration that makes the AI chatbot more available at any moment, plus there are other new features coming with plenty of bug fixes to round everything out.

For the ChatGPT integration, Nothing says that with the latest version of the app from the Play Store there are new widgets to add to your home screens, a new shortcut in the screenshot UI to quickly paste content into ChatGPT, and there will be a gesture for voice conversation with the chatbot through Nothing Ear products.

As for other pieces of the update, Nothing is adding Ultra XDR support in the camera, a RAM Booster, a Ring Mode option, new Recorder widget, new battery widget, Glyph Interface debug mode, and more. There are at least 13 major bug fixes included as well.

Again, this update is only starting its rollout today, so it could be several days before you see it. Feel free to check for it every day going forward until you get it.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update

ChatGPT Integration – The following features are available with the latest ChatGPT version installed from the Play Store:

Added a new gesture option in Nothing X to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT for Nothing Ear & Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to our other audio products.

Added new ChatGPT widgets to launch ChatGPT in different modes from your home screen for quicker access.

Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste the content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

More features

Camera now supports Ultra XDR. To set, head to Camera settings > Ultra XDR.

Within the camera app, Photo and Portrait Modes now feature an HDR switch. Activate or deactivate via the settings at the top.

Added RAM Booster feature. To set, head to Settings > System > RAM Booster.

Added a Ring Mode option in Quick Settings for easier sound management.

Added a new Recorder widget for effortless audio recording on-the-go.

Introduced a new Battery widget to monitor power usage more efficiently.

Added Glyph Interface Debug Mode to developer options.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Enhanced system stability, NFC functionality, and Wi-Fi connection stability.

Optimised animations for smoother widget and app openings.

Improved response speed when setting Bluetooth in Quick Settings.

Optimised volume settings to make interactions more intuitive.

Improved clarity of album cover display in the Music Player widget.

Fixed experience issues when switching SIM cards with the Data during call feature enabled.

Resolved flickering when launching apps from Quick Settings on the lock screen.

Resolved flickering issues on the AOD interface.

Addressed the disappearance of lock screen widgets after ending screen share in certain scenarios.

Addressed abnormal lock screen wallpaper display when swiping-to-unlock is interrupted.

Fixed a widget display issue which showed Bluetooth as being off when a watch was connected.

Resolved frequent refreshing and flickering when setting Wi-Fi in the Quick Settings widget.

Other bug fixes and performance enhancements.

