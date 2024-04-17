Thanks to an instant discount and enhanced trade-in promotion, buyers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (1TB) can get the phone for as little as $759. That’s $900 in savings, which ain’t bad at all.

This deal is exclusive to the S24 Ultra in the Samsung.com exclusive color of Titanium Green. Thankfully, that color is super slick, with its dark frame and darkly colored S Pen to go with it. This is easily one of the better color options available, so with Samsung providing an instant $150 discount on it (if you buy the 1TB model), there should be no complaints.

Why Buy: Buyers of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to partake in the latest offerings from Galaxy AI, with AI-powered features like generative AI wallpapers, Interpreter, Live Translate, and Circle to Search highlighting the experience. Read our full review here where we claim it’s the 2024 Samsung phone to buy.

Follow the link below to get the discounted price.