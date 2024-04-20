The mystery April update build that Google posted the other day still hasn’t been acknowledged by Google, but one of their carrier partners has now spilled the beans on it. It is indeed a fresh April update that is rolling out to try and fix LTE call and network data issues that folks have become frustrated with since March.

For now, this new update is supposed to be rolling out to select Verizon Pixel devices. However, I’d imagine this is going to be for others too, like AT&T Pixel devices that have been sitting without an update all month.

Verizon updated support pages for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, showing that all devices are receiving the mystery AP1A.240405.002.B1 build from the other day. According to these support pages, this update “provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues.”

The update is listed as being released on April 18, the same day that Google added the builds to its factory image page. It doesn’t seem to be rolling out widely, as far as I can tell. With this info now being posted publicly, I’m going to assume it is ready for you. To check for this update, head into Settings>System>System update.

Let us know if you see the update on your Pixel phones, which carrier you are on, and if it helps with your network issues.