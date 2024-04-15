Samsung announced this week that it is set to bring the One UI 6.1 update, aka the Galaxy AI update, to quite a few more devices in the near future.

Specifically, owners of the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4, and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices will receive the One UI 6.1 update starting in early May. Once updated, there’ll be a good amount of new features for owners to play with, such as Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Transcript Assist, Generative Edits, and AI-Generated Wallpaper.

As someone who has been using a Galaxy S24 Ultra for a few months now with One UI 6.1, I constantly play with Circle to Search and the AI-generated wallpapers. Lots of fun and glad they’re making their way to new users. Now if only we could share them.

Once we see these updates begin rolling out, we’ll let you know.

// Samsung