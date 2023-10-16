Google, Please Let Me Share My Pixel 8’s AI Wallpapers

Dear Google, my name is Little Timmy and I really want to share my awesome AI wallpapers with my friends. Ok, that’s enough of that. Currently on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, you can generate your very own AI-made wallpapers using predetermined styles, keywords, and colors. It’s a freakin’ sweet feature, but as of right now, there’s no way to share the creations.

Last week, I shared a photo of my setup that included an AI-generated wallpaper featuring a robot in the woods. I had people comment and email me asking for the wallpaper. I love sharing wallpapers, so it was disappointing that there’s no real good way to share them. You could always take a screenshot, but please, that’s super jank and the cropping done to the image when being set results in losing a good portion of the image.

The best we can do is share the keywords we use with each other to create similar images, but I’ve attempted to recreate the same wallpaper and they never turn out quite like the previous. There are always little differences, so what we need is a dedicated share option. There’s likely some reasoning why Google didn’t think or allow for this, but come on, Google. Be cool.

I’d now like to request the Pixel 8 owners reading this to share screenshots of their favorite AI wallpapers down in the comments section below. I’ve been addicted to this feature. And please, share your keywords along with your paper so some of us can attempt to recreate.

Thank you for listening, Google.