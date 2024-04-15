Late last week, Google announced that it would be refocusing its Google One efforts on features that people were actually using. That meant One subscribers would be losing access to the service’s VPN feature. However, there’s been another causality of this, that being free shipping on select print orders from Google Photos.

In an email rolling out to One subscribers, it specifically states that there’s going to be a focus on in-demand features and benefits, such as Google’s Magic Eraser and Dark Web Report.

Here’s Google on both of the benefits that One subscribers are losing.

With a focus on providing the most in-demand features and benefits, we’re discontinuing free shipping for select print orders from Google Photos (in Canada, the UK, US, and EU) starting on ‌M‌a‌y‌ ‌1‌5‌ and VPN by Google One later this year. As a Pixel user, you’ll continue to enjoy being able to access VPN from Google through Pixel settings if you have Pixel 7 or newer models.

To recap, while there are two things going away from a select number of people, Google is actually opening up more things to everyone — not just people who pay. Earlier this month, Google announced that it would be bringing some of Google Photos’ latest AI-powered features to anyone using Google Photos (both on Android and iOS. On May 15, you’ll find all sorts of new goodies to play with inside of Google Photos.

We’re not entirely sure how many people were using this benefit, but it can’t be more than the folks who were using the VPN feature, right?