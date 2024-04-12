In late October of 2020, Google added a VPN service to its 2TB storage plans. In early 2023, the company expanded the same VPN to all of its plans, but apparently that still hasn’t helped boost user numbers. With Google not being one to support an unused product for long, removal of the VPN has been confirmed.

No specific shutdown date has been shared, but Google details that it will be in the next few months. As for why, the answer is easy: ain’t nobody using it. In a brief statement provided to 9to5Google, a spokesperson said the company was, “discontinuing the VPN feature as we found people simply weren’t using it.”

So, if you’re sad about this news, there’s no one to blame but yourself and your fellow Google One subscribers.

While the VPN for Google One will be going away, Pixel 7 and newer owners still have their Pixel VPN, which should still be good for at least a few more years free of charge. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, go into your Pixel settings and type “VPN.” It should be under your Network and Internet settings menu. You’re welcome.

We keep you posted once we hear of a shutdown date.

// 9to5Google