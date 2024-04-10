Google Photos’ coveted AI-powered Magic Editor will soon be available to all Google Photos users, even iPhone owners, according to the latest announcement from Google. Beginning May 15 (that’s Google I/O week), Photos users on both Android and iOS will be able to take full advantage of Google’ generative AI used for editing photos.

Now, there are some specifics you’ll need to know. For starters, your device will need to meet the minimum device requirements to support Magic Editor. Google lists the requirements for both Android and iOS devices here, but from what we’re seeing, as long as you have at least 3GB RAM and a 64-bit device, you should be fine. Additionally, some features will remain exclusive to Pixel devices (Video Boost, Audio Magic Eraser, and Best Take).

Come May 15, these are the features you’ll find on your Android or iOS device:

Magic Eraser

Unblur

Sky suggestions

Color pop

HDR effect for photos & videos

Portrait blur

Portrait light Add light/Balance light features in the Portrait light tool

Cinematic photos

Styles in collage editor

Video effects

Google details that everyone will have 10 free saves per month when using Magic Editor. Should you want more saves, you’ll need to subscribe to a Premium Google One plan 2TB or above or be a Pixel owner. The current price for the 2TB plan is $20/month, but it also includes Gemini Advanced access, which is cool if you’re into that sort of thing.

Mark the calendars, things are getting good.

// Google [2]