Right on schedule, Google has released Android 15 Beta 1 for your Pixel to download and dance with. We’ve already been through two Android 15 Developer Preview builds from February and March, so now we get into the beta program kickoff period. It’s time to see if big changes are here for Android 15 or if Google is going to continue holding off on giving us all of the fun until Google I/O next month.

For those interested in installing Android 15 Beta 1 on their Pixel, you can probably do just that without too much worry. By flipping this from preview to beta, Google is saying that they believe it is stable enough for the early adopter type who doesn’t mind playing with the bleeding edge of software while still dealing with the occasional bug.

What’s Google saying about Android 15 Beta 1?

We’ll soon be diving into this first beta of Android 15 to see if we can find toys, settings, and features for you to play with. Before that happens, Google has 4 major things it wants you to know about related to apps that target bigger screens, app archiving and unarchiving, Braille display support in TalkBack, and an OS-level API for end-to-end encryption of contact keys.

Release date: April 11, 2024

Build: AP31.240322.018

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: April 2024

Google Play services: 24.11.13

Here’s how Google describes all of this:

Helping developers get the most out of large screens . Apps targeting Android 15 will now be edge-to-edge by default, so developers no longer have to call additional classes to show their content beyond system bars.

. Apps targeting Android 15 will now be edge-to-edge by default, so developers no longer have to call additional classes to show their content beyond system bars. Improvements to streamline performance . Android 15 now includes OS-level support for app archiving and unarchiving so users can free up space on their device from infrequently used apps while maintaining their data.

. Android 15 now includes OS-level support for app archiving and unarchiving so users can free up space on their device from infrequently used apps while maintaining their data. Improving communications in Android . Android TalkBack will now support Braille displays that use human interface devices over USB and bluetooth to improve accessibility.

. Android TalkBack will now support Braille displays that use human interface devices over USB and bluetooth to improve accessibility. Prioritizing privacy and security. This beta offers an OS-level API for end-to-to-end encryption for contact keys so that users can securely manage and verify other people’s contact information.

Got it? Who’s ready to install?

How to get Android 15 Beta 1 on your Pixel

Android 15 Beta 1 is available to the same devices as the previews, so that means the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold. The Pixel 5a is about to be cutoff, so it won’t see Android 15 later this year when it goes stable.

Here’s the full list of Android 15 Beta devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 15 Beta 1 is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 15 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s always an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 15 Beta 1 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 15 DP build: If you are already on an Android 15 Developer Preview build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 1 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

Currently on Android 14 QPR Beta: Google will let folks in the Android 14 QPR beta program directly update to Android 15 Beta 1 without factory wiping. This should happen as an over-the-air update, like if you were on a developer preview build.

