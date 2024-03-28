With the launch of the Pixel 8 lineup, Google committed itself to seven years of Android updates for new devices. For many, especially those Android enthusiasts who tend to switch phones every 2-3 years, seven years may seem like a long time. However, Google shared insight into the decision via its latest in-house podcast episode.

In the episode, Seang Chau, Google’s VP of Devices & Services Software broke down that in actuality, Google’s data showed that there were still plenty of active users on the original Pixel phone from 2016, but that usage dropped off around the seven year mark. With phones getting resold or gifted to family members, the company’s ultimate goal is to deliver a good phone experience for however long the phone is being used for, so seven years was chosen.

The other key to unlocking extended software support for Pixel devices is Tensor. By now having its own SoC, Chau says that the complexity of delivering this many updates to an ever growing list of SKUs becomes simplified. Thanks to work done between the Pixel hardware team, the Android team, and plenty of global partners ensuring that labs are in place to vigorously test everything, the entire update experience has become much better.

A shoutout was also provided to all of the Android beta testers out there, including the ones who partake in the Quarterly Platform Release beta. These testers are allowing for Google to better support its devices for longer, so let’s keep it up.

There’s a good bit of insight in this episode and it’s only 20-ish minutes long. I recommend you take a listen by following the link below.

// Made by Google Podcast