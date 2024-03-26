Samsung and Verizon are beginning to ship what appears to be a minor update out the Galaxy S24 lineup, which includes the S24+ and S24 Ultra. That makes this the second update for the month of March.

The only thing listed in the changelog is “performance improvements to your device.” That’s not especially helpful and the update isn’t yet available for our unlocked units. If you get the update and spot anything new, feel free to let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S24 : S921USQU1AXCB

: S921USQU1AXCB Galaxy S24+ : S926USQU1AXCB

: S926USQU1AXCB Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928USQU1AXCB

Have at it.

