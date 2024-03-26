Samsung announced this afternoon that it will begin pushing the One UI 6.1 update (aka the Galaxy AI update) to many devices starting Thursday, March 28. Right on time, Samsung.

The devices in line to receive the update are the Galaxy S23 lineup (including S23 FE), Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. That’s a total of nine devices, assuming the Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup isn’t receiving it because both of those tablets aren’t specifically mentioned.

Once your device receives the update, you’ll now be able to access features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter, Generative Edit for photo editing, Generative Wallpaper, as well as Chat Assist. You can view the full list of what’s coming and what it all does right here.

You can start smashing that update button beginning this Thursday, but rumor has it that select carrier customers will be able to manually pull the update tomorrow evening. Fun.