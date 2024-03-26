If you’re in the mood for a chuckle, check out this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra. Priced at $8,770 for the 256GB model, the device is produced by Caviar, a company that specializes in taking existing products and making them much more sweet.

According to Caviar, the device gets outfitted with titanium and jewelry enamel to form a design similar to Tesla’s wild looking truck. I’ve actually seen a couple on the road already, and yeah, they certainly are something. If you are a diehard Tesla customer, my first thought is that you’re also an iPhone user, but if you do use Android, then this has to be the phone for you.

Caviar notes this device is limited to 99 units, so you might want to hurry if this is now on your wishlist. The price is actually somewhat modest compared to the company’s $74K pure gold S24 Ultra.

Feel free to follow the link below. They’ll even give you a 15% discount if you pay with crypto.