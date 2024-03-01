It’s a new month, which means new security patches! Samsung is off to a fast start, already beginning to push the March security patch to owners of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We’re seeing nothing in the update beyond the security patch, but if you happen to spot something following the update. please don’t keep it to yourself. Let us know about it. Below are the updated software build numbers, just to ensure you’re on the latest and greatest.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S24: S921USQS1AXBG

Galaxy S24+: S926USQS1AXBG

Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928USQS1AXBG

Be on the lookout.

// Verizon