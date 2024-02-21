Samsung announced today that select device owners should mark late March on the calendar, as that is when you’re set to receive the One UI 6.1 update — the same software that includes all of the new Galaxy AI goodies that launched on the Galaxy S24 series.

The devices included in this round of updates are as follows: Galaxy S23 lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. In total, that is nine devices getting the update in late March. Samsung states that it fully intends to have Galaxy AI in the hands of at least 100 million Galaxy users by the end of 2024.

To refresh your memory, here is what comes with Galaxy AI.

Inside the Galaxy AI Update

Circle to Search with Google : A swift gesture – from circling to scribbling – now generates intuitive search results

: A swift gesture – from circling to scribbling – now generates intuitive search results Live Translate : A personal translator for making a phone call to someone who speaks another language

: A personal translator for making a phone call to someone who speaks another language Interpreter : This split-screen feature generates text translations of live conversations

: This split-screen feature generates text translations of live conversations Chat Assist : Available via Samsung Keyboard, Galaxy users can now adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages

: Available via Samsung Keyboard, Galaxy users can now adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages Generative Edit: Users can unleash their creativity by customizing their photos with removing, resizing, and enhancing AI tools

With this announcement, it means we’re a mere month away from more folks getting to play with Galaxy AI. Having been using it on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for a month now, I can tell you that the Interpreter mode is quite solid, Live Translate is helpful in some cases, and Circle to Search is intuitive to use and works well. Overall, this should be a good update for many people.

Mark the calendar.