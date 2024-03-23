Samsung is hosting a deal on its unlocked Galaxy S23 FE (256GB), a phone that we think is quite good, especially at a discounted price. Usually priced at $689 for the model with increased storage, you can get the device for as little as $8 with eligible trade-in. Samsung’s online store has the 256GB model priced under the 128GB model, so whether by mistake or choice, interested parties should get on it.

You’ll need a really good trade-in to secure such a low price, but even if you don’t have the best phone ever, Samsung’s instant trade-in credit program is still better than many other programs we’ve personally used. Once you plug in your trade-in, Samsung provides an estimated credit towards your purchase, then applies it directly when you buy. There’s no waiting for reimbursement, which is the way we wish every company would do business.

If you don’t mind buying into a carrier model with a 2-year contract, T-Mobile is offering up to $1000 in trade-in bill credits, essentially making the device free. You’ll need an IMEI ready to go to start that offer, but it is an option for those who aren’t looking to go the unlocked route.

Follow the link below to take advantage.