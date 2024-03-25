As I was writing up the latest Samsung wearable news, I noticed on Samsung’s website that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is currently down to a super low of just $305 after an instant discount. That’s $95 off the usual price. If you have an eligible trade-in, it could be insanely lower.

For a trade-in like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, thanks to enhanced trade-in values being active, you can get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for as low as just $80. That’s a very good deal for this device, even with the knowledge that there are new models around the corner. Some folks don’t mind that, as saving money these days is always a good idea.

Watch 6 Classic is the device I pair daily with my Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s a very smooth smartwatch, though, I’m with many other people in wishing it had longer battery life. Paired with a Samsung-made fabric strap, it’s still a very good Wear OS experience.

We included a link to Best Buy’s page too, who doesn’t have have it for quite as low ($60 off), but in case you have a gift card laying around. Have at it.