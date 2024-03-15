In 2022, Samsung gave us the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, its flagship Wear OS-powered device that was the bigger, buffer brother to the Galaxy Watch 5. Last year, it was the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that acted as the flagship, with Samsung returning to its rotating bezels roots and delivering a stellar smartwatch. According to leakers, for 2024, consumers will have options galore from Samsung.

According to Samsung leaker @kro_roe, Samsung will have three variants of the Galaxy Watch 7. We’ll have the base Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro. There’s no indication yet as to how Samsung plans to differentiate these models, but we’d like to take a swing at it.

From what we already learned in a previous report, Samsung may be adopting rectangular displays on the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup. It’s possible that, say, only the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro would offer the squared display, with the Watch 7 and Watch 7 Classic offering the traditional circular display? Even if they are all rectangular in shape, the Classic could continue to feature a more refined appearance, while the Pro is more suited for fitness tracking?

There are many ways Samsung could choose to market each watch, but we do fear a bit of confusion on the part of the consumer. Having two watches makes sense, but when you add the third model, things could get a little messy. We shall see what Samsung intends to do.

I was a major fan of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It had the craziest battery life of any Wear OS watch I’ve worn. I’ll be keeping an eye out for a potential successor Pro model this year.

// @kro_roe (X) | SamMobile