Pixel Fold Now Up for Pre-Order, Priced at $1799

Pixel Fold, previously teased by Google earlier this month, is now detailed in full and up for pre-order for the price of $1799.

According to Google, Pixel Fold will be the thinnest foldable on the market, while also offering the best camera system in the foldable space. Specs include a large 7.6-inch interior display, IPX8 rating, and a hinge system that Google claims will be the most durable on the market.

For software, Google is adding special features to help take advantage of that larger display, such as Dual Screen Interpreter, as well as Tabletop Mode. With Dual Screen Interpreter, real-time translations appear on Pixel Fold’s inside and outside screens while you’re talking, allowing for seamless communication between multiple parties.

Pixel Fold is available for pre-order now, shipping to buyers next month. As a special treat, Google is offering a free Pixel Watch to those who pre-order Pixel Fold. Solid.

Noteworthy Specs

Displays 5.8-inch exterior display (FHD+ 2092 x 1080 OLED) 7.6-inch interior display (2208 x 1840 OLED)

Tensor G2 processor

12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage options

4821 mAh battery

Cameras (Rear) 48MP Quad PD with OIS 10.8 MP ultrawide 10.8 MP dual PD telephoto

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

For a complete breakdown of Pixel Fold specs, look here.