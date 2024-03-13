Do people still watch music videos or do they simply fire up YouTube and let the videos play in the background, only to take in the audio coming from that video? I don’t know! Spotify sure seems to believe that people want the video as an option because they just added music videos in 11 countries.

To make this quick for most of our readers – no, music videos are not yet in the US Spotify experience. Spotify didn’t say why the US was left out, only that the first 11 countries are the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya. They followed up that list by saying they “hope to expand the catalog of music videos and bring the feature to more users and countries.” The US could make it in the next round for all we know.

Live outside the US and want to take in a video or three while you listen to Spotify? Here’s how you can do that:

Be a Premium subscriber to Spotify and open iOS, Android, desktop, or TV experiences When listening to music, look for the “Switch to Video” toggle Tap that and if there is video, you’ll see it in the Now Playing view Rotate your phone to landscape to take in a wide angle view And if you need to switch back, hit the “Switch to Audio” button

Good stuff here for music video watchers.

// Spotify