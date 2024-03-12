Discover Samsung has wrapped, but for anyone who may have missed out on the savings, Samsung has launched an entirely new list of deals. The ones we are seeing that might speak to our audience are for the company’s line of Wear OS watches and wireless ear buds.

For a limited time, you can get a Galaxy Watch 6 starting at $249 ($50 off usual price) and that’s before any trade-in you may have. For someone with a decent trade-in, you’re looking at an additional $200 in savings. For max savings, you’ll need the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LLTE connectivity. The price for that is set at $369, which is $80 off the usual price.

If you are all set for the wrist and instead need some new ear candy, Samsung’s line of earbuds are all on sale. You can get the Galaxy Buds FE for just $89, Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 ($40 off), or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $189 ($40 off). The Buds 2 Pro are the earbuds I use every day and I think they’re great.

Follow the links below to get in on the action.

Samsung Links