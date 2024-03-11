Samsung opened up the month of March by sending an update to the Galaxy S24 series on day 1. They are now pushing the March Android update to additional devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Fold/Flip 5 series.

Unfortunately, if you were looking for new features or for this to be a big update, you might be disappointed. We are in-between big updates at the moment, since all of these devices have already been updated to One UI 6 and Android 14 in recent months. Instead, these are security patches, with Verizon noting that this update “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.”

That said, Samsung has committed to giving several of these devices One UI 6.1 from the Galaxy S24 by the end of March. When the One UI 6.1 update rolls out to the Galaxy S23 series, Fold 5, and Flip 5, it’ll bring Galaxy AI onboard with a bunch of goodies.

For now, grab the March security patch on the following:

Galaxy S23 : S911USQS2BXBD

: S911USQS2BXBD Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS2BXBD

: S916USQS2BXBD Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS2BXBD

: S918USQS2BXBD Galaxy S23 FE : S711USQS2BXBF

: S711USQS2BXBF Galaxy S22 : S901USQS4DXBG

: S901USQS4DXBG Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS4DXBG

: S906USQS4DXBG Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS4DXBG

: S908USQS4DXBG Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS2BXBE

: F946USQS2BXBE Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS2BXBE

To check for these updates, you’ll head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon