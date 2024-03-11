OnePlus has not been quick with Android 14 updates in the US. While they’ve pushed plenty of them to India in a timely manner, the NA market has been waiting and waiting and waiting for its updates, with little communication from OnePlus on the reason for delays. We asked and weren’t given any specifics, but as we enter the end of Q1, most (12, 11, 10 Pro, etc.) have now seen the update with the OnePlus Open up next.

Over the weekend, OnePlus began rolling out Android 14 as OxygenOS 14.0.0.501. It is a massive update that weighs in at 2.54GB and includes a long list of changes, as well as the February security patch.

To check for the update, you can head into Settings>About and then tap on the big OxygenOS box at the top. For me, the update was pulled immediately this morning, so feel free to give it a look.

ONEPLUS OPEN Android 14 update: What’s new in OxygenOS 14 that you need to know about? OnePlus says it “adds Aqua Dynamics” as a “way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.” I have no idea what that means, but it sounds pretty cool.

You’ll also find upgraded Aquamorphic Design throughout, new ringtones and notification sounds, better animations everywhere, a new File Dock (to drag and drop content between apps and devices), ways to extract text or pieces of images, improved permission managements, and more. The full changelog as an easy-to-read image can be seen below.

For those running it, let us know what you think. We’re diving in now to start playing with OnePlus’ excellent foldable device. If you haven’t yet, be sure to checkout our OnePlus Open review – we had a lot of nice things to say about it.