OnePlus has its new Wear OS-powered OnePlus Watch 2 up for purchase this week, priced at a reasonable $299.

Available in a 46mm case in both Black Steel and Radiant Steel, the OnePlus Watch 2 has been receiving a lot of positive press. We’re close to posting up our review of the smartwatch, but the pros for us have been the large (1.43-inch) AMOLED display, software, and battery life. Be on the lookout for our review coming soon.

Other specs for the device include a Snapdragon W5 chipset, dual frequency GPS, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, IP68 rating, plus a range of sensors for all of your sleep and fitness tracking needs. For the full announcement post that has the full spec sheet and details, look here.

If the OnePlus Watch 2 is calling to you, there’s an easy way to get one for just $249. Amazon is selling the device for $249, no trade-in requirement. If you want to order from the maker, OnePlus will give you $50 off for any watch trade-in in any condition. That’s an easy bonus to claim. Units are expected to ship in mid-March.

Buy OnePlus Watch 2: OnePlus | Amazon