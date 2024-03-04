Your Instagram DMs are getting an upgrade starting this week, with the app rolling out many new features for the messaging portion of the photo-sharing platform.

Inside the update, users can now edit messages within 15 minutes of sending. Misspell something and want to fix it? This feature is for you. In addition to the ability to edit messages, you can now pin up to three group or 1:1 chats for easy access. This is the same thing we see in apps like Telegram, which can be extremely useful if there’s a small list of people you want quick access to in your inbox.

Pinned Chats

Instagram users can now also toggle on/off read receipts. This will allow you to essentially ghost anybody you may choose, which I don’t particularly agree with, but hey, it’s there if you need it. You can use this new control for all of your chats or specific ones.

You will also find that replying to specific messages is also much more fun now. Following the update, users can reply to messages with stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, or voice messages. To use it, simply press and hold on the message you want to reply to, select reply, and you’ll see the new options.

And lastly, there are new themes to play with. Go find a good one.

