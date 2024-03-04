Circle to Search is Coming Soon to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s Circle to Search, the new search feature it added to the Pixel 8 series as a way to search for anything on your screen by circling it, will “soon” hit the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The expansion of availability was announced as a part of the March Pixel Feature Drop.

For those who’ve missed all of the news around Circle to Search, think of it like the old Google Now on Tap from back in 2016, only with AI powering it. It’s a way for you to search for anything that runs across your screen at any time and in almost any app.

You fire it up by long-pressing on your phone’s navigation bar or home button. Google Search will then create a screenshot of sorts from the screen you were on that you can then interact with. Circling objects, tapping or scribbling across them, will then bring up Search results. That could help you find out about people, locations, clothing items, objects, and translations of words you don’t know. And this all happens without leaving the app you are in, because when you are done you just swipe the interface away.

Circle to Search first appeared on the new Galaxy S24 series before expanding to the Pixel 8 series. Now, Google is preparing it for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

They have not yet announced a specific date for launch, only that it is “coming soon.” We’ll let you know once we get a date of arrival. Also, the Pixel 7a is apparently not included at this time.