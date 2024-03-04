Google has released its March update for Pixel devices, and inside, owners are looking at well over 30 bug fixes for phones ranging from the Pixel 5a, to the latest Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Pro.

Looking over the full list below, things that stand out are fixes for Google Assistant not responding to verbal commands, important Bluetooth fixes, a ton of UI fixes (including Face Unlock and animation fixes), as well as display and graphics fixes. Each fix has a number next to it, tell you which device the fix is for.

If you own a Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet many of these changes will impact your phone in a good way.

Google March Pixel Update Fixes and Improvements

Apps

General improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps *[4]

Assistant

Fix for assistant not responding to verbal commands in certain conditions *[11]

Biometrics

General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[3]

Bluetooth

Fix for audio quality issue with connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions *[6]

Camera

Fix for issue causing camera to stop functioning in certain conditions *[8]

Display & Graphics

Fix for brightness changes in photo and video under certain conditions *[8]

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to turn green in certain conditions *[8]

General improvements to display stability and performance in certain conditions *[11]

Framework

Fix for issue in launching Google Play store app under certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue in using multi-finger gestures under certain conditions *[3]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[6]

Media

Fix for issue in playing video on Google TV under certain conditions *[5]

Sensors

Fix for issue causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue occasionally causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[2]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]

Telephony

Fix for issue in routing calls to connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[9]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when WiFi icon shows during an ongoing call after WiFi is disabled. *[2]

Fix for issue unable to make or receive calls occasionally in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue with mobile data not switching correctly in certain conditions *[2]

Fix for issue with voice distortion when making calls *[7]

User Interface

Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue causing game dashboard to stop functioning under certain conditions *[9]

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible *[4]

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to get stuck or go dark *[12]

Fix for issue with animations during transitions in certain conditions*[13]

Fix for issue with incorrect app icons showing under certain conditions *[6]

Fix for issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue with the notification color theme in certain conditions *[10]

Fix for taskbar icons and navigation buttons not working in certain conditions *[14]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[4]

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions *[8]

Wi-Fi

General improvements for WiFi connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[11]

————————————

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be Carrier/Region specific.

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet

*[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[7] Pixel 7a

*[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Tablet

*[11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[14] Pixel Tablet