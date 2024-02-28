If Samsung sticks to its usual release schedule for hardware, we’re only a few months away from the release of the latest foldable devices from the company. With that in mind, it’s no surprise we’re now beginning to see renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 appear online. As fans of this lineup, we’re quite tickled by this development.

Thanks to Smartprix and its partnership with @Onleaks, we’re getting what appears to be a our first good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and whether it be for good or worse, it looks like Samsung is changing up the hardware design. The first thing to note is a more boxy aesthetic, moving away from the line’s rounded edges. From these renders, this foldable would sit nicely next to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of design.

What else can we see? There are three rear-facing cameras, a lot of external mics, USB-C port, and no dedicated S Pen slot. For dimensions, it is reported that the Z Fold 6 will be 1.4mm shorter and 2.6mm wider than the Z Fold 5. It’s detailed this phone does have the same thickness, though, at 6.1mm (about a quarter of an inch).

And the specs: For the good people worried about specs, there are a few to share. We’re looking at a 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch main display (both Dynamic AMOLED and 120Hz), 2,600 nit peak brightness, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and the battery is reported to be unchanged at 4,400mAh (25W). Lastly, it’s reported that the phone will ship with 7 years of Android support, Samsung’s latest commitment.

If you’re wanting a personal hot take, I can tell you right now that this is the best looking Z Fold device Samsung has yet produced (if accurate). With the latest hinge improvements, having this thing close firmly on itself with a squared off design is going to look and feel very nice. This phone needs to hurry up and arrive already.

// Smartprix