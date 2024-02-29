Earlier this week we got our first potential look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and we liked what we saw. Today, we’re getting what could be our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Thanks to Smartprix and its ongoing partnership with @Onleaks, these new renders provide a very clear look at what Samsung might have planned for its sixth generation clamshell smartphone.

Honestly, these phones are looking insanely refined as of late, though, this Z Flip 6 does look more similar to the Z Flip 5 than the Z Fold 6 looks to the Z Fold 5. The Flip series was already going relatively flat on its edges (versus more rounded edges), so there doesn’t appear to be too many hardware changes on this device when compared to last year’s. With that said, there’s no doubt internal changes, plus what’s sure to be slight tweaks to the exterior.

Rumored specs are said to be a 3.4-inch cover screen and 6.7-inch main display both with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, upgraded dual rear cameras, and Galaxy AI features (naturally). Two other important pieces reported to be improved on are the hinge system and the screen itself. Reports claim the latest round of foldable displays will show less of a crease after usage. That could be good.

Feel free to share your thoughts on this design. We’re also liking this new mint color OEMs seem to be hyping.

