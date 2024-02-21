Pixel Fold 2 leaks are everywhere these days.

First, we heard rumors of a device with better-than-expected specs, followed by a reveal of a device said to be the Fold 2 with a pretty radical change to the camera design. Now, 3D renders are here to try and confirm that design and help us prepare for sizable changes to Google’s foldable line.

Here is the Pixel Fold 2, at least in render form.

The renders arrive from @onleaks, who almost always gets Pixel designs right. In fact, the only error I think we’ve seen from them over the years was with the Nothing Phone (2a) over the past few weeks. You should take these semi-seriously for now.

According to these new Pixel Fold 2 renders, the device will sport a 7.9-inch display on the inside, when unfolded, with device measurements around 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27mm. When folded, the cover display should measure in at around 6.4-inches and with device measurements of 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54mm. Those measurements suggest a pretty big overall change to the design shape. Instead of being short and wide like the original Pixel Fold, this Pixel Fold 2 would be much taller (155.2mm vs. 139.7mm) and less wide when open. This is probably closer to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold shape than that first Pixel Fold.

On the back of the device we have a triple rear camera that ditches Google’s Pixel camera bar and replaces it with a rectangular camera box. It’s an odd look, for sure, one that I wasn’t fond of when seeing it in that earlier leak. These pretty renders aren’t helping it along either, in my opinion. Feel free to disagree with me there.

The rest of the details here address the USB-C port, power and volume buttons, speakers on top and bottom, and that’s about it. We can also see much smaller bezels this time around and a super flat shape to every side that would match up nicely with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro’s supposed designs.

Again, previous rumors suggested 16GB RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and Tensor G4 instead of Tensor G3. I’d add on that those upgraded specs combined with this more polished design, could get me interested in foldables again. Maybe.

Thoughts?

// smartprix