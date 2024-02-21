Google announced this week that it is adding a new quick-access row to the home screen UI for Android TV users. With it, you can jump directly into things like live TV, title exploration, and more.

As we can see in the above image, the quick-access row is placed directly below the existing Favorite Apps row. As Google explains it, “You’ll find quick access to play what’s next, watch free live TV, explore popular titles and see what’s trending on Google — no need to jump app to app.”

Google says that rollout of this feature starts this week and will continue over the next few weeks. This means that soon, all Android TV users should see it.

Be on the lookout.

// Google Support