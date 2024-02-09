Earlier in the week, we shared a deal on the Pixel 7a that brought it down to a price we called “the best deal in mobile,” but I’m going to take that back. The Pixel 8 Pro at this constant $799 price is the best deal because this might still be the best phone on the market. I’m back on it after finishing off our OnePlus 12 review and can’t tell you how happy I am to be here.

$200 OFF PIXEL 8 PRO: The thing is, the Pixel 8 Pro is always $200 off. A month ago, I told you that you should never pay full price for this top Google phone because it had been discounted so many times from the moment it launched. And here we are again, sharing the same $200 off deal that brings it to $799.

This deal is running until February 24 too, so it’s not like this is a flash sale or something you need to rush on. Google has essentially put the price of the Pixel 8 Pro at $799 and will likely keep it here for weeks out of each month going forward. Even the new Mint color is $200 off. All of the colors are $200 off, as are all storage options.

For full pricing, you are looking at $799 for 128GB storage, $859 for 256GB (the model to buy), $979 for 512GB, and $1,199 for 1TB. All colors, all storage options – $200 off.

PIXEL 8 PRO VS. GALAXY S24 ULTRA: If you are hesitating on buying a Pixel 8 Pro, I’d imagine it’s because the Galaxy S24 Ultra is here with all of the specs and pens and features. That phone is $1,300, though. Now, you can get it for a decent discount with a trade-in, but to get it for $799, you’ll need a phone to trade that’s worth $500 and there aren’t many of those.

What would I buy? Well, you can read Tim’s review to get all of the details on the S24 Ultra. I know he’s a big fan of it and will end up using it for months and months I think, even in-between reviewing other phones. For me, the Pixel 8 Pro is just so good as a Google phone that it’ll be the phone I keep falling back to. I love the snappy software, haptics, overall software experience, and camera that I trust at all times. Here’s my Pixel 8 Pro review.

Everyone has the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off, so shop at your favorite retailer.

PIXEL 8 PRO DEALS: AMAZON | BEST BUY | GOOGLE