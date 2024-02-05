Last week, Nothing made its upcoming budget-friendly device, the Nothing Phone (2a), official via a community update. However, in solid Nothing brand fashion, they didn’t actually show the device. They gave us nothing. Thanks to the internet, we now get a look at the new device and it’s actually pretty cute.

What’s labeled as an “official render,” we get to see the device’s backside. It’s very similar to what we’ve seen from Nothing hardware design already, but there are a couple notable things missing. For example, there appears to be no wireless charging, as well as no Glyph lighting system on the backside, which is what we’d consider a Nothing phone must-have feature. It’s likely Nothing is looking to keep the price down, but still, it’s worth noting.

Nothing, in its previous announcement, highlighted the phone’s performance and camera system. On the phone’s backside, we can see a dual camera setup, but we don’t have confirmed specifics on the shooters yet. Rumors point to dual Samsung 50-megapixel cameras. For performance, past reports claim the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and the display will support 120Hz refresh rate.

If Nothing was looking to make a splash in the affordable phone market, how crazy would it be if this phone launched globally with a price of around $399? That would be slick.

We’ll keep you posted on the Nothing Phone (2a).

