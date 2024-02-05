Over on Best Buy’s website, you can currently pick up a Pixel 7a for only $374, which is $125 off its usual price. Is that a good deal? Yes, it absolutely is.

Pixel 7a is already a great value. At sub-$400, it’s amazing, with great software (and support for that software), a good camera system, and solid hardware. At this price, it’s a tough phone to beat. If you need more convincing, read our full review here. Kellen’s overview of the phone sums it up very nicely.

“The Pixel 7a is an excellent mid-range phone with features you see in Google’s high-end Pixel 7 Pro. Its camera can keep up with the big boys, the display finally meets the moment with its 90Hz refresh rate, the software brings the Pixel vibes, and the overall size will appeal to those of us who are sick of the massive phones that have flooded the market,” he wrote.

Follow the link below to take advantage.