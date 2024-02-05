If you pre-ordered a Galaxy S24 device, it’s entirely possible that you have had it for about a week now. To kick off a fresh week, we want to have your thoughts on the devices so far.

To kickstart your brain, how’s your battery life? When I first started using the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it was the battery life I noticed. Nearly a month in and it’s still going strong. Take any great pictures yet? What about One UI 6.1 on top of Android 14? Is it fast and smooth? And of course, give us all of the Galaxy AI tea.

I can confidently say that I haven’t been using much Galaxy AI, but that will change very soon as I have a trip to Mexico planned to visit family. My Spanish is weak at best, so I’ll be utilizing the phone to do some interpreting. I shall report back.

Galaxy S24 owners, what are your impressions so far?