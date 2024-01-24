This week, we’re expecting Google to release the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in a brand new Mint color. The issue is, who has time for Google to release official images? Thanks to the interwebz, we now have an early look at the upcoming color option.

Courtesy of @evleaks, we have a look at the Pixel 8 Pro in the new Mint color, and yeah, it’s completely hot.

It’s the same phone we all know and appreciate, just now in a new color to either drool over or slap a case on top of. Either way, it’s a win and something we’d appreciate seeing more often. Phone releases, then after a while, new colors. It helps keep things fresh.

Last we heard, Google intends to release Mint on January 25. We’ll let you know when it’s live so you can get your hands on one.

// @evleaks