Of the big 3 US wireless carriers, only T-Mobile is still invested in the idea of handing out free bonus services as a part of your monthly data plan. Verizon now charges you extra for so many of things you used to get as a part of their service and AT&T has essentially done away with all freebies. T-Mobile will still give you Netflix, Apple TV+, MLB.TV, etc. as a part of your plan, depending on the level of it.

Today, T-Mobile added Hulu to its line-up as a part of their new “Hulu on Us” package. This is a new bonus with an annual value of $95.88, because it would normally cost you $7.99/mo. At that price, you are getting Hulu (With Ads), so yeah, there will be advertisements while you watch shows or movies. You can live with that for free, right?

T-Mobile’s press release today makes it sound like this Hulu (With Ads) bonus is included with their Go5G Next plan, in addition to Netflix and Apple TV+. That means around $35/mo in streaming freebies from T-Mobile if you subscribe to their top tier plan.

The new Hulu perk goes live January 24. Once live, you should be able to sign-up, again, if you are on Go5G Next. No word yet on if old school Magenta MAX users will be able to access this new perk too. We’ll try to let you know once we find that out.

// T-Mobile