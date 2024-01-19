Google took to social media today to tease a new Pixel 8 colorway that will release next week on January 25.
In the tweet that’s shown below, we have a bit of binary that translates to “Fresh year, fresh drop.” Then we have a link to the Google Store which confirms the new Minty Fresh color.
Google has yet to confirm, but we assume both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may get the minty makeover? The only device teased so far is the Pixel 8 Pro, so I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see. Personally, I’d love to make new colors a common occurrence for all phones.
Mmm, minty.
01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024
