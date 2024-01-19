Google took to social media today to tease a new Pixel 8 colorway that will release next week on January 25.

In the tweet that’s shown below, we have a bit of binary that translates to “Fresh year, fresh drop.” Then we have a link to the Google Store which confirms the new Minty Fresh color.

Google has yet to confirm, but we assume both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may get the minty makeover? The only device teased so far is the Pixel 8 Pro, so I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see. Personally, I’d love to make new colors a common occurrence for all phones.

Mmm, minty.