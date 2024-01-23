The OnePlus 12, after going official in China almost 2 months ago, has now launched in the US. Orders are live with a starting price of $799 and that gets you a whole lot of phone in your hand in just a few days.

For those who missed the news, the OnePlus 12 is the latest in high-end devices from OnePlus, with all of the current top specs you could ask for. There’s a massive 6.8″ QHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 256GB or 512GB storage, 12GB or 16GB RAM, Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera, fast wired (80W) and wireless (50W) charging, and a large enough battery to last year a day at minimum. The OnePlus 12 comes in black or a pretty green marble and will remind you of last year’s OnePlus 11, you just have to remember the internal upgrades and the re-introduction of wireless charging.

At launch (today), OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 12 in its top configuration (16GB + 512GB) for the price of the lower model (12GB + 256GB). That means you’ll pay just $799 for a phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and everything else I mentioned above. You can also trade in phones for “up to $1000 instant credit” to lower that price to almost nothing.

If you are the type who looks for value in a smartphone purchase, is there a better value than this? $800 for those specs? That’s wild, man. The Galaxy S24 Ultra just launched and is $500 more before discounts. Oh, OnePlus is also tossing in their 50W wireless charging for free with orders too.

We’ll have more to say on the OnePlus 12 in the coming days. Our review isn’t quite ready yet because Portland was destroyed in an ice and snow storm for the last 10 days and focusing on a new smartphone was difficult. Apologies for that, but we’ll get you everything you need to know in the coming days.

Pre-order OnePlus 12