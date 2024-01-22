When you’re deciding to buy an Android phone, timing is crucial to ensure you’re getting the best deal. For example, when Google launches a new Pixel phone, it’s often times best to wait for late November, as that’s when prices get discounted due to Black Friday. That’s how the timing goes for Google, but it’s not the same case for Samsung Galaxy phones.

For Samsung, we virtually always recommend buying during the pre-order period, as that’s when you can take the biggest advantage of increased trade-in values, pre-order credits, and things like free store upgrade promotions.

The Promotions: In 2024, Samsung’s pre-order promotions are as good as ever, and if we’re being technical, they’ve never been this good. Take for instance the free storage upgrade. This is the first year they are gifting a free storage upgrade for the 512GB model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, netting you a free upgrade to the 1TB model. That’s a first and a $240 value right there alone. Same applies if you pre-order a Galaxy S24 model with less storage. For example, 128GB buyers get a 256GB model and 256GB buyers get 512GB. It’s the same for the whole Galaxy S24 lineup.

Increased Trade-In Values: In this pre-order period, Samsung ups its trade-in values, getting you the latest device for less money up front. To get the highest trade-in value towards a Galaxy S24, you’ll need to trade-in a high-end device, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5. Those phones get you $750 off, which again, is an instant discount you get off the price at time of purchase. In our opinion, Samsung’s trade-in program is still the best, as there’s no waiting for a refund. There are other devices that will net you decent value too, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23+ — those are currently listed at $650.

Instant Credit: If you pre-order a Galaxy S24 device, you’ll get instant credit to use towards accessories at the time of your order. For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can get up $150 (if you use the link below because we have special links). Playing with Samsung’s site, I was able to get a Galaxy S24 256GB plus a set of Galaxy Buds FE for free, thanks to the instant credit. You can always use this credit towards Galaxy smartwatches, cases, or other general accessories.

Samsung Offer Programs: For those who qualify, be sure to take advantage of Samsung’s discount for first responders, educators, students, and other groups. Many, many people qualify for these savings and they don’t use it. As listed on Samsung’s website, qualified buyers can get a Galaxy S24 Ultra for as much as $998 off the total price. That’s bonkers.

